10 health resolutions you can actually stick to in 2024

As a new year unfolds, people make resolutions in myriad forms. For some, it manifests in vision boards adorned with images that capture their visions and goals. Others turn to digital apps designed to track progress while for another quarter, it is in the click of a camera capturing the first sunrise, to symbolise a new beginning.

In 2014, a team of researchers coined a term for this widespread ritual that crossed countless Januarys—the fresh start effect.

Interestingly, a new study shows that many people fall off the wagon once the newness of the year wears off, with many of these goals shelved to be picked up again another year or plainly forgotten.

The Forbes Health survey found that the average resolution lasts just 3.74 months, with only eight per cent of respondents sticking with their goals for one month, while 13 per cent of the resolutions don't go past the first four months of the year.

Burdened by the weight of unfulfilled aspirations, some people have abandoned this practice.

“It’s a disappointing cycle. For almost six years, I made a list of New Year’s resolutions. Chief among the concerns was to improve my health, by eating better and slowing down on alcohol. In all honesty, I failed. In hindsight, I wasn’t being deliberate with the resolutions despite the perceived pressure to fulfil them. This year, and in the future, if I want change, I won’t procrastinate until there’s a new week or year,” shares Peterson Munyi, a city-based accountant.

Are there resolutions that don't come burdened with overwhelming pressure or demand Herculean efforts, yet remain realistic and achievable? Here’s what experts recommend:

1. Get enough sleep

How well did you sleep last night or the preceding nights? If you turned and tossed until morning light, rest assured you are not alone. Across social media, questions abound from individuals seeking tips on how to have a more restful night.

Sleep loss is so widespread that a 2019 Philips Global Sleep Survey, answered by 11,000 individuals across 12 countries, revealed that 62 per cent of the respondents admitted that they don’t sleep well when they go to bed.

“The lack of sleep affects everyone in one way or another, says Mwende Kimweli, a sleep health practitioner who helps adults and children to sleep better.

“Mood regulation and emotional stability are skewed when one doesn’t get adequate sleep. That is why most people are frustrated, lethargic and irritable after prolonged sleeplessness. Change in mood could manifest in various ways such as feeling anxious, stressed, paranoia, suicidal thoughts, low motivation in the office, and disinterest in intimacy,” she says.

Are there tricks to getting adequate sleep? Mwende says the answer lies in prioritising sleep. “Due to lifestyle choices, leisure and other obligations, we often fail to allocate ourselves time to rest yet sleep is as important as having a balanced diet,” she offers.

Another tip, Mwende adds, is to get frequent sunlight exposure during the day. “This supports a healthy circadian rhythm that helps you be alert during the day and sleepy at night. Also, engage in physical activity and take care of your mental health. All these aspects affect how well you sleep at night,” she says.

If you’re feeling tired or having disrupted sleep, find out if you have a sleep disorder and treat it if you do. Sleep apnea, for instance, is a condition in which your breathing is affected while sleeping. “Sleep deprivation psychosis is also quite common. This affects our perception of reality, causes trouble remembering things, processing information at a slower pace, poor balance, and coordination.

A good sleep, many experts say, should be between seven and nine hours a night.

2. Stop doom scrolling on social media.

In this digital era, it's become all too common to find oneself ensnared in a relentless cycle of scrolling through social media or the web and getting hooked to bad news.

This habitual consumption of distressing information now aptly dubbed “doomscrolling” surged in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic. In the past year alone, we have lived through a series of worrying events that can impact our well-being.

Experts say that doomscrolling may also increase the risk of having manic episodes. “But, with many people getting their news through social media, it is difficult to disassociate from the digital space,” says Dr Samantha Mansell, a licensed clinical psychologist who runs Reflect Psychological Therapy Services.

“Why do you feel the need to only consume bad news? These unpleasant feelings can help communicate something that is happening to us. Are you stressed? Overwhelmed or worried about the bills? Once you have the name for it, it becomes easier to seek help or counter it by reducing screen time or turning off push notifications,” she says.

3. Stay hydrated

If your initial assumption led you to the once-popularised notion of eight glasses of water a day, you would be quite off the mark.

Multiple studies show that while 2.5 litres a day is a good place to start, just like with resolutions, there’s no size fits all as far as water intake is concerned. It depends on factors such as activity level, age, medication, outside weather and overall health.

But hydration is not all about water intake, according to various studies on medical myths, while adding that fluid-rich foods and meals like fruits, vegetables, soups and sauces all contribute to water intake. The most straightforward and effective counsel for maintaining hydration, according to Dr Mufaddal, is to heed the most basic instinct: “Drink when you're thirsty. It truly is that uncomplicated,” he says.

4. Get some physical activity daily.

While working on this article, I asked random people about their resolutions and a top priority was to get into exercise. This came out in different ways, some want to lose weight, get into shape, or be a lifeline to a lifestyle disease.

As a sports coach, Jimford Omollo, a sports associate at Aga Khan University, gets this a lot.

“I would say that this is a great resolution to start with. There are many benefits of physical activities and as we know it, the Kenya Demographic Health Survey 2022 revealed a rise in the cases of obesity.

“Physical activity is magical. First, blood flows well in your vessels helping to reduce lifestyle diseases. Also, it helps improve your overall mood. It boosts your muscular and cardiovascular endurance, so your lungs can function well.

A good workout, Omollo says, should be holistic. “It doesn’t have to be elaborate, fancy or long. A full-body workout like swimming or board games helps in brain and neuromotor coordination. You don’t need to go to the gym to be active. Even walking, rope skipping can suffice,” says Omollo.

If you fall off the wagon, the sports coach urges you to keep trying. “When you are starting a new routine, the motivation should be that you will see results in a couple of weeks. It can help to get an accountability partner or a group of people who exercise or hike together. Exercising is also a great boost to our self-esteem. We feel great when we look good, and when others give complements .”

5. Prioritise annual health screenings

Health screenings play a crucial role in maintaining overall well-being and preventing potential health issues. It’s a great resolution to make,” says Dr Mufaddal Rashid, a physician at the Nairobi West Hospital.

The annual evaluations, he says, provide an overview of an individual’s health status. “These assessments may include measurements of blood pressure, cholesterol levels, blood glucose, cancer screenings and body mass index (BMI). By analysing these results, healthcare professionals can provide personalised advice and recommendations tailored to an individual's specific needs,” he says.

For those with pre-existing conditions or a family history of certain illnesses, annual health screenings are crucial for monitoring their health status and managing their conditions effectively. “Regular screenings help track any changes in health indicators, allowing for timely adjustments in treatment plans.”

Dr Muffadal adds that health screenings include consultations with healthcare professionals who provide valuable health education and guidance. “These sessions help individuals gain a better understanding of their health, learn about potential risk factors, and receive advice on lifestyle modifications, nutrition, exercise, and other preventive measures. Investing in annual health screenings can save money in the long run,” he observes.

6. Practise self care

Amid the hustle and bustle of daily life, it's easy to neglect self-care, a crucial component of overall well-being. Yet, multiple studies show that the benefits are profound, ranging from reduced stress and improved mood to enhanced resilience and better relationships. Engaging in self-care allows you to recharge and fosters a positive mindset.

Incorporating self-care into your routine doesn't have to be complicated. It could be as simple as carving out moments for activities you enjoy, whether it's reading a book, taking a leisurely walk, practising mindfulness or indulging in a favourite hobby. Further, establishing boundaries and learning to say no when necessary is another crucial aspect of self-care.

7. Quit smoking

“Quitting smoking is one of the best ways to improve one’s health,” says Dr Miriam Kinai, a medical doctor who runs a Smoking Cessation Programme and the author of ‘How to Stop Smoking Naturally’.

“I created the programme because I witnessed firsthand how people were struggling to quit smoking, but they didn’t know how to go about it,” she reflects.

8. Stress management

These are stressful times. Millions of Kenyans are worried about the hard economic times, overwhelming bills, their health and their future. Yet, multiple studies show that stress is bad for your health and can lead to unhealthy habits.

As you start a new year, strategies that you can adopt include seeking support, setting boundaries, exercising, getting adequate sleep and avoiding excessive alcohol and substance use.

“It is also important to recognise when you need help and reach out to people. With the many social media platforms, it is possible to get the much-needed help even from strangers,” says Mathilda Wangari, the founder of Let’s Talk Initiative, an organisation that focuses on matters of mental health.

9. Rethink your diet

Think of your diet as an opportunity to cultivate a sustainable relationship with food. Nutritionists recommend shifting your focus towards whole, nutrient-dense foods that fuel your body and contribute to overall well-being. Further, consider incorporating more plant-based options into your meals and cutting down on sugar. "As someone who kept falling back into the temptation of consuming sugar, I realised that the best approach was to cut back on it in a gradual process- two teaspoons today, one teaspoon the next day. After six months, I was able to keep refined sugar away from my dining table. That is a major win in my weight loss journey," offers Rose Mwikali, an entrepreneur who practises intermittent fasting and aspires to lose 10kg this year.

10. Do a small thing to alleviate climate anxiety

Whether it is erratic rainfall, persistent droughts, or flooding, the impact of climate change is being felt across the country. The year 2023 was the hottest in history; resulting in heat-related deaths and illnesses in different parts of the world.

Lancet, a medical journal, surveyed thousands of children and young people across 10 countries and found that most respondents are worried about climate change and has taken a toll on their mental health.