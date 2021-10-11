Youthful administrator stands out with top job

New Content Item (1)

Rehema Kiteto, the assistant county commissioner for Bomet Central.
PHOTO

Photo credit: Cece  Siago | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara  &  Siago Cece

What you need to know:

  •  Rehema Kiteto is the youngest national government senior administration officer.
  • She is among 200 newly recruited Assistant County Commissioners that the government has deployed to different parts of Rift Valley region ahead of the 2022 General Election.

At 24, her whole life is ahead of her. She is confident of her administration career and has achieved what many Kenyans can only dream of.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.