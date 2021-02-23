Female chief blazes a trail in patriarchal Narok County

At only 36 years, Ms Susan Laitei Saning’o has achieved what many women from her Maasai community had never dreamt of. She is the first woman in the larger Trans Mara region to be appointed as an administrator.

Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

At only 36, Ms Susan Laitei Saning’o has achieved what many women from her Maasai community have never dreamt of.

