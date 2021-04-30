Women leaders pledge to support CJ-designate Koome

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Women leaders drawn from public, private and civil society, held a meeting at a Nairobi hotel on Thursday not to just celebrate Justice Koome's achievement but to also pledge their unconditional support going forward.
  • CS Amina Mohamed told off detractors attempting to spoil the landmark achievement since Kenya gained its independence 57 years ago.
  • "We have broken the glass ceiling. It is a great moment,"  said Dr Jennifer Riria.

Women leaders have thrown their support behind the nomination of Court of Appeal Judge Martha Koome for the position of Chief Justice (CJ).

