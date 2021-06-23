Widows: The invisible women with invisible problems

Rose Rotich, a widow and mother of six ponders her next move after she was kicked out of her home in Kapsoen village in Moiben, Uasin Gishu County in a land tussle with her brother-in-law.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Today is the International Widows’ Day, an event marked with a reflection of the darkness hovering over the at least 258 million widows globally.
  • One in 10 of these women live in extreme poverty.
  • This year's theme is Invisible Women, Invisible Problems. 

Today is International Widows’ Day with this year's event being marked with a reflection of the darkness that hovers over the at least 258 million widows globally. One in 10 of these women live in extreme poverty.

