Uhuru: State to inject Sh5 billion in GBV fight

President Uhuru Kenyatta during the virtual launch of the Kenyan chapter of Generation Equality Forum at State House, Nairobi. 

Photo credit: Photo | PSCU

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • President Uhuru Kenyatta says the government plans to invest Sh2.3 billion towards prevention of GBV in the country.
  • He said GBV including medical, legal, and psychological support services would be integrated into the essential minimum package of Universal Health Coverage by 2022.

The government plans to invest Sh2.3 billion towards prevention of gender-based violence (GBV) in the country.

