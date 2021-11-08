Two women join male-packed Kisii governor race

Kisii County Woman Representative  Janet Ong’era (centre) with  Kisii County Governor James Ongwae. Ms Ongera has declared interest in the Kisii gubernatorial seat in 2022.

Photo credit: Benson Momanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • For the first time, two women have shown interest in the 2022 Kisii County governorship race that has also attracted nine male contenders.
  • Gusii region, which comprises Kisii and Nyamira counties, are deeply patriarchal and apart from nominations and seats reserved for female candidates, women have only managed to clinch a few county assembly seats.

Two women have, for the first time, shown interest in the 2022 Kisii County governorship race that has also attracted nine male contenders.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.