The midwives bringing life to Nyeri’s Majengo slum

Margaret Wamukuria (left) and Agnes Mumbi are community health volunteers and midwives in Nyeri’s slums.  

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
By  Reginah Kinogu  &  Beth Wanjiku

What you need to know:

  • Agnes Mumbi, born and raised in Nyeri’s Majengo slums has dedicated her life to assisting women in low income areas get the help they desperately need at that 11th hour; when they cannot make it to hospital.
  • The mother of five says she is always ready for an emergency and ensures she has all the necessary skills in case she is required to assist.

When the distress call of a woman in labour comes, especially at night, many respond with vigour and joy. For them, it is about a new life and a blessing being brought into the world.

