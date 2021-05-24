Tana River menstrual health activist wins Florence Nightingale medal

Ms Milcah Hadida training girls on menstrual hygiene.  She has received the prestigious Florence Nightingale Medal for her efforts in fighting period poverty.

Photo credit: Stephen Oduor | Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ms Hadida rides on a bicycle to distribute sanitary towels to vulnerable girls in communities around the Tana River County.
  • Her five-month efforts have seen her reach 2,300 girls.

Tana River menstrual hygiene ambassador Milcah Hadida, has received the prestigious Florence Nightingale Medal for her efforts in fighting period poverty.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.