Taita Taveta developing data collection tool to fight GBV

Taita-Taveta Deputy Governor Majala Mlaghui at a past event. In December last year, she led women leaders in the county at a forum where they agreed to work together to end GBV in the region.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

  • The County Gender Working Group in Taita Taveta is formulating a data collection tool to tackle rising cases of SGBV in the region.
  • The tool will help in improving their understanding of the vice through evidence-based data to give the issue a priority.
  • Stakeholders in the county are also constructing a Sh40 million GBV centre in Mwatate to house victims.

The County Gender Working Group in Taita Taveta is formulating a data collection tool to tackle rising cases of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in the region.

