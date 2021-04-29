Survived sexual, gender-based violence? Here's where to get help

Nation recently published an article on violence against men. It drew a lot of feedback from readers, most of whom wanted to know where victims could seek help.

In response, here is a guide on the different avenues a survivor of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) can get immediate help.

Nyumba Kumi and chief and police: Nyumba Kumi officials, chiefs, and sub-chiefs are the closest administrative organs in the villages. They are pivotal in not only rescuing the survivor but also safeguarding the evidence needed to successfully prosecute cases in court. It is through Nyumba Kumi, chiefs or the police that rescued girls and women are placed in shelters and safe houses.

Gender desks in police stations: Look out for gender desks in police stations. There has been an increasing effort by the civil society in partnership with the government to train police officers at these desks to handle survivors with respect, empathy and dignity. By fearing to report, you are denying yourself the opportunity to reclaim your rights and get justice. Speak out and stand against any form of violence. In case of police harassment, you have the right to lodge a complaint against the officer with Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) and internal affairs unit within National Police Service (NPS).

Gender Violence Recovery Centres (GVRCs): GVRCs are open to women, girls, men and boys. Here, one can get medical treatment and psychosocial support. They are located in hospitals including Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi Women’s Hospital, Nakuru Level Five Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Coast General Hospital and Taita Taveta District Hospital. It is here that evidence on sexual violence is also collected and a P3 form that provides information on medical examination of the survivor, is filled.

Human rights monitors: They live among the people and are usually known to the community. Often, they are trained as paralegals and can offer guidance on the best action to take. They are also trained on confidentiality and documenting offences such as SGBV. Since they work in a coordinated system involving the police, they can easily rescue the survivor once notified. It is easy to identify them by consulting the chief, clergy and teachers. They exist both in rural and urban areas, especially in Nairobi, Nakuru, Kisumu, Narok, Uasin Gishu, Samburu and Laikipia among other areas.

Grassroots activists: With emergence of community-based organisations in every sub-county in Kenya, grassroots activists are many. The media has covered some vocal activists that are saving many girls from early marriages and female genital mutilation. They are saviours in cases of dire need for help. Look around your community, they may be closest than you think.

Hotlines: Through the hotlines, a survivor can get psychosocial support and advice on next point of action.

1193 - Helpline managed by Kimbilio Trust.

1195 - Hotline for both women and men SGBV survivors, under Ministry of Gender and Public Service

1196 - Hotline for male SGBV survivors as well as pregnant women in need of emergency care, managed through a private partnership.

112 - Helpline to save a child from abuse under Childline Kenya

0800-730-999 - A national police helpline for SGBV abuse

0800-720-186 - A SGBV hotline managed by Centre for Rights Education and Awareness (Creaw)