State neglected girls, women during lockdown

Human Rights Watch official Agnes Muriungi Odhiambo (centre) with Grace-Agenda founder Jaqueline Namuye (left) and Physicians for Human Rights Kenya official Christine Alai. Ms Odhiambo says women faced the highest burden of solitude during lockdown.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health and Science Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  •  I Had Nowhere to Go report shows government neglected her girls and women during the pandemic, exposing them to different forms of GBV.
  • It touts child marriage, abandonment without support, female genital mutilation, sexual abuse, and physical abuse as the most common forms of violence.

The government neglected her girls and women during the pandemic, exposing them to different forms of gender-based violence (GBV) – a new report shows.

