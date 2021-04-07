Respect women’s rights, male anti-SGBV advocates say

Activists and members of civil societies mark the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence in Isiolo town last year. Male anti-SGBV champions have called on men to recognise women's rights.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Efforts to convert men into allies in the fight against SGBV ought to debunk the misinformed perceptions they hold about the rights of women, says anti-SGBV advocate.
  • Article 27 of the Kenyan Constitution, prohibits discrimination on any basis including gender.

Male anti-sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) champions have called on men to recognise and respect the rights of women.

