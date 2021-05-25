My past experience inspired me to start empowerment advocacy

Joy Kamau is the CEO and founder of Better Lives, a community-based organisation that advocates and promotes human rights, and champions for girls' and women's empowerment.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Margaret Maina

What you need to know:

  • Born and raised in Nairobi’s Kibra, Joy Kamau saw her age mates and friends lack basics like clean water, proper toilets, meals, security, education facilities, recreational activities and sanitary towels.
  • Her work now entails advancing gender equity and human rights through mentorship, and advocating for justice and fair treatment of the poor and marginalised.

The issue of women's empowerment and gender equality tops the list of agendas across the world.

