Kirinyaga MCAs seek creation of special perinatal wards

The MCAs said 10 per cent of expectant mothers globally, go through  perinatal depression, while 13 per cent suffer from the same condition immediately after birth.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • MCAs in Kirinyaga have called for the establishment of special wards in the health facilities to cater for the rise in cases of perinatal depression.
  • MCA Lilian Wanjiku Gitari said 15.6 per cent of women in developing countries, experience the condition during pregnancy while 19.8 per cent after giving birth.

Members of County Assembly (MCAs) in Kirinyaga have called for the establishment of special wards in the health facilities to cater for the rise in cases of perinatal depression among women who have had successful delivery or miscarried.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.