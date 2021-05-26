Kenyan doctor wins WHO Director General's award

Dr Jemimah Kariuki defied curfew to save the lives of expectant mothers. She was on Monday awarded at the 74th World Health Assembly summit by WHO Director General for her effort.
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Stella Cherono

Regional Editor, South Rift

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A tweet by Dr Jemimah Kariuki ended up saving thousands of mothers who would have otherwise, not made their way to hospital due to the Covid-19 restrictions.
  • The 28-year-old obstetrician-gynaecologist, has won the World Health Organisation Director-General's Award for Global Health 2021.

It started with a tweet, “Hi, any lady in this curfew and Covid time who feels they are unable to reach hospital and they are in labour or have an emergency, kindly reach out and I will do my best to intervene”.

