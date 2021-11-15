Breaking News: Ugandan capital Kampala hit by twin explosions

Kenyan body wins funding to empower female refugees

Refugees at Kakuma Refugee Camp in Turkana County during a fashion design on December 18, 2020. A Kenyan organisation is one of nine African and Middle Eastern projects that have received funding to empower refugee women and girls.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenyan organisation RefuSHE, among 34 selected to receive funds from the Google.org Impact Challenge to empower refugee women and girls.
  • Through the funding, RefuSHE will provide digital skills training and opportunities to connect to the growing online freelance economy, to enhance the resilience and economic independence of young refugee women in urban Kenya.

A Kenyan organisation RefuSHE, is among 34 selected to receive funds from the Google.org Impact Challenge to empower refugee women and girls.

