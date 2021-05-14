How we overcame FGM, early marriage to triumph in KCPE

Some of the students at Samburu Girls Foundation in Samburu County. The girls survived FGM and forced marriages to post exemplary performance in this year's KCPE. 

Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group
logo (15)

By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Jacinta Lerte* who was ‘prepared’ for marriage at the age of 10, sailed through pain, stigma, physical and psychological torture to score 376 marks in KCPE.
  • Dorcus Kanipa* unsuccessfully sought refuge at her relatives’ homes to escape the cut and early marriage. She scored 347 marks in KCPE.
  • Ruth Naserian* who scored 332 marks, underwent the cut and her parents planned  to send her to her husband the next day but she was rescued by an NGO.

The scars and determination of Jacinta Lerte* are evident as she narrates the distressful ordeals she has endured to get out of the shackles of cultural bondage.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.