FGM curse: 'Educated girls are doing big things. I wish it was me'

Jennifer Mandala does a client's hair  inside a her iron sheet salon at Oldonyokie village in Magadi on September 19, 2021. She was 15 years old when she was cut and later married off.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Kajiado County anti-FGM campaigners are heightening their advocacy to change the society by stopping FGM and keeping girls in school.
  • A group Meguarra Morans, use chants, plays, folk and traditional songs to sensitise their community to stop child marriages and FGM.
  • They are saying, ‘Don’t cut the girls. Let them go to school'.

Fifty-seven-year-old Loice Olobiis wishes for a different kind of life.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.