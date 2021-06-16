Kajiado men, under pressure, slowly embrace education for girls

East or west, home is the best, the adage goes. But for most Maasai teenage girls in Elang'ata Enkima sub-location, Kajiado South, home has another meaning — the epicentre to female circumcision (FGM) and early marriages.

In this sleepy remote village, public schools are few and far apart.

Pupils trek more than 20km to schools barefoot, with a few lucky ones in rubber shoes. They walk down gullies and up rough terrain to quench their thirst for education.

Most of their parents did not have the luxury of formal education and thus seem to have little or no value for it.

Because of these attitudes, only a fraction of the children complete their studies. Girls are subjected to FGM before being married off, shattering their dreams. There are many teenage mothers here, and few agree to return to school after giving birth.

Girls tell stories of personal suffering and anguish. Men waylay them as they go to school, befriend them and they often end up pregnant.

Traditional conflict resolution

Most cases are settled through traditional conflict resolution mechanisms, with the culprits fined or forced to marry the children. And life continues for these girls, albeit painfully.

The government and local NGOs championing the rights of girls have managed to rescue a handful of the children, who are then placed in various rescue centres.

Under ChildFund Kenya’s Binti Shujaa programme at Elang'ata Enkima Primary School, more than 15 girls have been rescued from FGM and early marriages in the past one year.

Among them is a 17-year-old girl rescued from a marriage arranged by her polygamous father.

The girl said she was not ready to get married at such a tender age but instead wanted to follow her dream of becoming a medical doctor.

"Ours is a polygamous family. My dad had conspired with my step-mother to marry me off for three cows and several sheep but I was not ready,” she said.

“I’m optimistic that one day, I will qualify as a medical doctor and buy him hundreds of cows.”

Away from prying eyes

Being in boarding school, she added, she is optimistic she will finish her studies away from the prying eyes of men in her village.

Following rigorous campaigns against retrogressive cultural practices in Kajiado such as early marriages, some Maasai men are embracing formal education. Some have enrolled for adult and continuing classes.

Samuel Kumbai, a parent, said Maasai girls have lagged behind in formal education over the decades because of these retrogressive practices. But Maasai men are now embracing education for girls, he said.

"Education for our girls is paramount. Female genital mutilation has no place in the 21st century. We have realised an uncircumcised woman can give birth to children, debunking the beliefs that have over time misled our community members," he said.

Elang'ata Enkima location Chief David Manini said local administrators have been monitoring girls in his area of jurisdiction to ensure that girls’ education is not interrupted.

Chief’s roll call

He has maintained a roll call of all girls, especially during school holidays when most girls are forced into FGM and forced marriages.

"The girls’ rescue centre has significantly reduced the numbers of early marriages. Only a few sex pests are remaining in our villages that we are dealing with in accordance to the law," the chief said, adding that they are also discouraging premarital sex among teenagers.

ChildFund Kenya has spent Sh28 million in the last two years to set up eight modern classrooms and a 120-bed modern dormitory to house more girls.

Pupils have been learning in old, dilapidated classes built in the early 1980s.

ChildFund Kenya regional director Chege Ngugi said his organisation is focusing on vulnerable Maasai girls aged between 12 and 16 years who are likely to be married off and drop out of school.

Dismal performance

He said the dismal performance of pupils in the region in national exams is a matter of concern. He challenged the children to seize the opportunity of new infrastructure to improve their grades.

"Our new girls’ dormitory will house 120 more girls. We want more girls to continue with education. Let our parents know a girl will never be a source of income in terms of dowry. FGM and early marriages are the enemies of this community,” Mr Chege said when he officially opened the classrooms and dormitory.

ChildFund Kenya wants to partner with the county and national governments in the fight against retrogressive practices and promote formal education, especially in marginalised communities.

A recent survey by the Kajiado County education department showed that out of 10 girls who enrol in primary schools in remote areas, only four sit national exams. Out of the four, only two enrol in secondary school, with minimal chances of finishing their studies.