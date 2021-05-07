Equity, Bidco partner to mark mothers’ special day

From left: Equity Group Chief Commercial Officer Polycarp Igathe,  Dr Elizabeth Gitau, Bidco Group Chairman Dr Vimal Shah and Dr Joanne Korir at the launch of a partnership  between Equity Afia and Bidco Africa Limited to mark Mother's Day slated for May 9, 2021. 

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

Equity Afia and Bidco Africa Limited on Thursday entered into a partnership that will see expectant and lactating mothers visiting Equity Afia clinics get free medical screening as part of celebrations to mark this year’s Mother’s Day.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.