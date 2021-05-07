Equity, Bidco partner to mark mothers’ special day

Equity Afia and Bidco Africa Limited on Thursday entered into a partnership that will see expectant and lactating mothers visiting Equity Afia clinics get free medical screening as part of celebrations to mark this year’s Mother’s Day.

The services will include a full body check-up, antenatal examination, nutrition, wellness advice as well as first aid training for infants. They will also get hampers from Bidco Africa.

The one-week campaign, which begins on May 10 will end on May 14.

Speaking during the launch of the partnership at Equity Afia Upperhill clinic in Nairobi, Equity Group Chief Commercial Officer Polycarp Igathe, said mothers play a critical role in society.

“For mothers who are known to be nurturers and primary caregivers, Covid-19 and the need to observe the hygiene protocols from the Ministry of Health and WHO, presented additional concern regarding the safety of their children and their homes,” said Mr Igathe.

Bidco Group Chairman Dr Vimal Shah, said the company believes in enhancing happy, healthy and safe living, especially in the times of Covid-19.

Primary market

“This gesture is part of our continuous community involvement initiatives targeting a key segment of Bidco Africa’s primary market. Let us celebrate mothers not only by reinforcing what we already know about hand hygiene, but taking action towards ensuring that every woman has a right to live and survive pregnancy and childbirth,” added Dr Shah.

The Mother’s Day campaign will run simultaneously in all the 41 Equity Afia medical centres across 14 counties, which include Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos, Murang’á, Nyeri, Meru, Kitui, Nakuru, Kakamega, Trans Nzoia, Kisii, Kisumu and Mombasa.

Mother’s Day is a day set aside for honouring motherhood that is observed in different forms throughout the world. On this day, people celebrate motherhood and mothers in their families.