End GBV to save women from HIV, urges UN agency


Winnie Byanyima, UNAids Executive Director. The agency says women who have experienced intimate partner violence are 1.5 times more likely to acquire HIV.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • UNAids says governments must take urgent action to stop gender-based violence which continues to fuel the HIV epidemic.
  • Globally, spike in GBV prevalence is a shadow pandemic robbing millions of women and girls their right to live a fulfilling life.

United Nations HIV/Aids agency has called for urgent action to end gender-based violence (GBV) which exacerbates women's vulnerability to HIV.

