Elder rejects proposal to have women join Njuri Ncheke

Njuri Ncheke Secretary General in charge of operations Josphat Murangiri (pictured) has dismissed a call to change the council’s leadership model to include women.

  • Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders has been challenged to spearhead a campaign to raise more women leaders in Meru to achieve gender parity.
  • Secretary General in charge of operations Josphat Murangiri said Njuri Ncheke cannot accept women as members though it has never opposed their leadership.

The Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders has been challenged to spearhead a campaign to raise more women leaders in Meru to achieve gender parity.

