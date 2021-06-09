DCI raises red flag on online sexual predators targeting girls

A bus conductor in one of the companies plying the Nairobi-Mombasa route, last week saved a teenage girl who almost became a victim of online sexual predators.

The girl had boarded the bus in Nairobi and was to meet a man she has never met before. She had lied to the conductor that she was headed to the Coast to meet her brother in Mariakani.

Along the way, however, the conductor got suspicious on the true identity of the person the teenager was going to meet and whether the person was truly her brother. This led to the unmasking of the suspected predator.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has now raised a red flag over the increasing cases of innocent and unsuspecting girls falling into the trap of online sexual predators.

In a statement posted on their twitter handle, they revealed the new trick sexual predators are employing in abduction that targets school going girls and those who have just completed secondary school.

The predators use the social media platforms of the targeted victims to obtain their personal information before luring them into their trap.

Sex orgies

The detectives have asked parents to monitor their children’s online activities and the people they socialise with noting that cases of young girls being abducted for slavery and sexual exploitation are on the rise in the country.

The directorate has also launched an anonymous toll-free line 0800 722 203 where people with information that may lead to the arrest of suspects engaging in the illegal activities, may report.

Last year, the police announced they were investigating an online cartel that was targeting girls who were at home during the long Covid-19 break and luring them into sex orgies.

In July the same year, the officers rescued three teenagers who had gone missing from their homes in Nairobi. The girls said they had seen a social media post that invited them to parties in the city.

More cases of young girls disappearing, some after being promised jobs, have been reported in Kenya since the outbreak of Covid-19 in March, last year.

Men have also been accused of taking advantage of the pandemic lockdowns to lure needy schoolgirls into sex in exchange for money for sanitary pads and underwear.