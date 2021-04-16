Defilement by any other name is still defilement

When a girl or boy is defiled, love is not in the picture.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Oneya

Editor

Nation Media Group

Lover. This one of the most misused words in defilement cases. The word “lover” in reference to a sexual relationship where the girl or boy in question is a child sanitises, normalises and romanticises what should otherwise be condemned in the strongest of terms.

