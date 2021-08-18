teenage pregnancies
Coast experiences steep rise in teen pregnancies

By  Nation Team

What you need to know:

  • In Kilifi, 4,271 adolescent girl pregnancies have been reported in the last eight months, compared to 6,928 cases last year.
  • In Kwale, Samburu and Kinango sub-counties have the highest number of pregnant schoolgirls.
  • In one secondary school in Kinango, 15 cases were reported in February, two of them national exam candidates.

The number of teenage pregnancies has dramatically increased in Kilifi and Kwale counties even as local authorities channel resources to tackle the problem.

