A story of gender-based violence; but where are the safe homes?

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • There are many girls, women, boys and men experiencing GBV, who urgently need a safe place but can’t find any.
  • Shelters are overstretched with many on the edge of shutting down due to financial constraints.
  • Maisha Girls safe house, MaryFaith Children’s Centre and Woman’s Hope shelter, constitute the 36 shelters in Kenya not enough to accommodate the rising cases of GBV in the country.

We meet ten-year-old Aisha (not her real name) at Maisha Girls safe house in Eastlands, Nairobi County. She adorns a flowered jumpsuit as bright as her face. A few minutes after taking a seat on a plastic chair on the veranda at the safe house, the dazzled brightness from this little girl dims.

