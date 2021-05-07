A male gynaecologist in a woman’s world

Historically, the obstetrician/gynaecologist practice has been dominated by men, but the tide is changing.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie  &  Mercy Njoroge

What you need to know:

  • Historically, the obstetrician/gynaecologist practice has been dominated by men.
  • In the 1980s and 90s, male gynaecologists were about 80 per cent, a thing that is rapidly changing with women gradually catching up. 
  • Due to cultural or religious reasons, some women may prefer female gynaecologists. 

“As a woman, the gender of my gynaecologist doesn’t really matter; I’m comfortable with either. However, my mother, while delivering my last born brother had a male gynaecologist. She nicknamed my brother ‘Don’ after the doctor’s name. It is only years later that I understood why - he had been very gentle and comforting when she was in a lot of pain. So much that she nicknamed my brother by his name,” Cecilia Karungu, an online content creator, tells The Voice.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.