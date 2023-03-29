You can't export demos to Nairobi, Sakaja scoffs at Nyong'o

Governors Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi) and Prof Anyang' Nyong'o (Kisumu).

Photo credit: FIle

By  Kevin Cheruiyot

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has scoffed at the announcement by Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o that protests will henceforth only be held in Nairobi.

In a statement, Mr Sakaja said the capital city has so far borne the cost of disruption.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Kisumu governor had suspended anti-government demos in Kisumu County indefinitely. 

 The governor said protesters would join demonstrators in Nairobi.  

"The people of Kisumu remain committed to the aspirations of Azimio L Umoja and its campaign for a better Kenya," Prof Nyong'o said in a statement released Wednesday. 

More follows

