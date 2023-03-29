You can't export demos to Nairobi, Sakaja scoffs at Nyong'o
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has scoffed at the announcement by Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o that protests will henceforth only be held in Nairobi.
In a statement, Mr Sakaja said the capital city has so far borne the cost of disruption.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Kisumu governor had suspended anti-government demos in Kisumu County indefinitely.
The governor said protesters would join demonstrators in Nairobi.
"The people of Kisumu remain committed to the aspirations of Azimio L Umoja and its campaign for a better Kenya," Prof Nyong'o said in a statement released Wednesday.
