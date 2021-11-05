Western counties spent Sh1.2bn on local travel during Covid-19 period

The report also shows that Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia and Kakamega cumulatively spent another Sh27.2 million on foreign travel in the same period.

By  Derick Luvega

Nation Media Group

Four counties in Western Kenya cumulatively spent Sh1.2 billion on domestic travel during the Covid-19 period, the Controller of Budget has revealed in the 2020/21 financial year report.

