Parents storm school, beat up head teacher over JSS fees

Kamotin Primary School in West Pokot County which also handles junior secondary has been closed indefinitely after angry parents stormed it on Tuesday demanding the transfer of the head teacher Benjamin Bii.

There was tension at the school for the better part of the day as violent parents who camped inside staged protests and roughed up the head teacher.

“Parents were violent, beating the head teacher and chasing other teachers. We can’t allow teaching to continue until the stalemate is resolved,” said Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Director in the County Mr Bernard Kimachasi.

The parents accused the head teacher of allegedly demanding Sh1,500 per student for the junior secondary section.

Further, they accused the head teacher of sending home their children to bring the money.

“We wonder why the head teacher wants us to pay the money yet the Government announced that junior secondary was free,” said Tegla Sakwar, a parent.

Education CS

The parents now want Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu to intervene in the matter.

“We won’t pay anything for the junior secondary. President William Ruto must know this. All parents are not the same. We are experiencing hard economic times,” said Gladys Chebetwe, a parent.

Some of the parents who stormed Kamotin school in West Pokot County on Tuesday February 28, 2023 demanding transfer of the schoolhead. Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

Pauline Liman, a parent, complained that her Standard Eight children were chased from school and have not registered for the Kenya Certificate of Primary School (K.C.P.E).

Speaking to Nation, parents also lamented over the poor infrastructure at the school.

“Why are our children at home? The classrooms are dusty and our children are suffering. The toilets are in a pathetic state,” she said.

The school was indefinitely closed following the incident as the TSC Director in the County, Mr Kimachasi said they are looking for a solution to end the conflict between parents and the school management.