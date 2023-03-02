We have no business: Lonyangapuo tells Raila as KUP exit Azimio

Kenya Union Party (KUP) has told the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition to forget about their political marriage as it officially cuts links with the opposition party.

KUP party leader and former West Pokot Governor, John Lonyangapuo, said the contract between KUP and the Raila Odinga-led coalition came to an end after the opposition started “engaging in things that might plunge the country into chaos.”

Prof Lonyangapuo said KUP does not support Mr Odinga’s call for mass action.

“Our contract with Azimio ended after seeing them going in a different direction, creating tension in the country. People are sleeping hungry, there is drought and there is insecurity and we don’t want sideshows,” said Prof Lonyangapuo.

The former West Pokot Governor condemned the anti-Government rallies and demonstrations being staged by the opposition, asking Kenyans to keep off the Azimio street demos.

He accused Mr Odinga of stalking tension in the country to force a handshake with President Ruto.

“Azimio coalition represents the greatest threat to democracy, the rule of law, and national cohesion in our nation’s recent history. Raila should accept and move on. Kenya is one and Kenyans are Kenya. The first priority should be Kenya and its people,” said Prof Lonyangapuo.

“We ended the elections peacefully. It adds no value, it is meaningless, and it is foolish to demonstrate now. Let people go to their farms because there is cheap fertilizer and seeds. Keep quiet and wait for five years, it is a short period,” he said.

His comments follow Mr Odinga’s threats to lead countrywide mass action if the government does not respond to his demands.

Among other demands, he gave the Kenya Kwanza government 14 days to reduce the high cost of living and lower taxes.

Speaking to the press in Sook area on Wednesday, Prof Lonyangapuo asked the Azimio leader to stop the planned mass action in the country, saying it posed a grave threat to peace, democracy, and development.

“We don’t know where the enmity between Ruto and Raila came from. If we were defeated, let's accept it and move on. Even though I was to move to court to challenge the election of Mr Kachapin, I gave up and I’m now uniting Kenyans,” he said.

Prof Lonyangapuo said that he made up his mind because of the emerging threats to constitutional democracy.

“We have no doubt in our mind that this renegade brigade only offers violence and chaos, rather than sensible and practical solutions for the needs of Kenyans. Kenyans are yearning for a transformation of their lives driven by leaders addressing the day-to-day issues of ordinary citizens, such as the plight of the millions devastated by drought and hunger, the escalating cost of living, and the limited access to opportunities and jobs for our youth,” he said.

He asked the opposition to give President Ruto a peaceful time to work for Kenyans.

“Others will say that I have been bought but I am not very cheap. Ruto won and he must be given space to rule. There is only one President at a time, William Ruto is ready to meet with anyone on the ballot in the next polls,” he said.

At the same time, the KUP party leader challenged cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries to keep off politics and work for Kenyans to realise the Kenya Kwanza’s development agenda.