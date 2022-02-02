KVDA project encourages fish farming in Kerio Valley

KVDA Turkwel dam fingerlings

KVDA MD Sammy Naporos (in cap) leads the agency’s board members in stocking Turkwel dam with fingerlings. The agency plans to restock the dam with 1 million fingerlings in a bid to encourage fish farming among pastoralist communities.

Photo credit: Fred Kibor | Nation Media Group

By  Fred Kibor

To encourage warring communities in the Kerio Valley to diversify from traditional cattle keeping, which is blamed for recurring skirmishes, a government agency has initiated an ambitious plan to replenish the Turkwel dam with one million fingerlings.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.