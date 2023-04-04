Kachapin reassures investors West Pokot is safe, after US travel advisory

Governor Simon Kachapin has reassured the business and international community that West Pokot County is a safe place for investment, after a recent US travel advisory over banditry.

"West Pokot County is now safe and peaceful for investment after making many headlines over wrong reasons," he said, reassuring the business and the international community.

The United States of America on February 16 cautioned its citizens against travelling to six counties in Kenya due to security reasons.

It advised its citizens not to visit Pokot North and Sigor sub-counties (along the River Turkwel Escarpment) in West Pokot County, Turkana South, Turkana East and Loima sub-counties in Turkana County, Marakwet East and Marakwet West sub-counties in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Also named were Mukutani, Muchongoi, Bartabwa, Tiaty East and Tiaty West sub-counties in Baringo County, Olmoran, Ng’arua, and Mukogodo divisions in Laikipia County and Loroki and Kirisia divisions in Samburu County.

The US embassy in Kenya stated that the alert was informed by the ongoing security operation in the disturbed areas.

No cause for alarm

But Mr Kachapin said that the county is safe for investors and there should be no alarm, calling on non-governmental organisations and other donor agencies to continue operating there.

“Our county now is the most peaceful, with the lowest crime rate. The advisory to keep away people from West Pokot is bad, uncalled for, and ill-informed. We have isolated issues of banditry, but that doesn't mean that West Pokot, Turkana, Elgeyo Marakwet, and Baringo are insecure counties,” he said.

The main entrance to West Pokot county government headquarters in Kapenguria town. Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

For decades, West Pokot County has been associated with banditry and cattle rustling, which have for a long time scared away investors and derailed development.

The county had for years been a no-go zone for the business community due to the incessant fighting with its neighbours over grazing land and cattle rustling cases.

Mr Kachapin, however, claimed the Pokot community in the county has abandoned cattle rustling.

“West Pokot is not Baringo County. It should not be mistaken for Kapedo and Tiaty, which are far away from West Pokot, and the media should put this right,” he said.

"We thank the government efforts together with other organisations for restoring security and making this region viable for investments. We are now asking investors to come and utilise the resources in our county and improve the livelihood of our people," said Mr Kachapin.

He urged the national government and investors to put up more development projects and industries to create jobs, as well as improve infrastructure in the county.

"We want to change the notion that Pokot is a harsh community because things have since changed and our community embraces development," noted Mr Kachapin.

Isolated cases

He noted that save for ‘isolated’ cases of border fighting, all was well in West Pokot, further expressing optimism that the border dispute at Chesegon and Turkwel will be resolved.

According to Mr Kachapin, security in the region received a boost recently when the National Government dispatched vehicles to security agents in the county.

“We call upon locals to maintain peace in the area for development to be realised,” he said.

Mr Kachapin said that the region has more than 30 types of minerals that remain untapped.

Currently, he said, the county government has signed agreements with several investors who are ready to set up development projects in the county.

“Without peace, there will be no development,” he said, further cautioning residents to shun tribalism in local trade.

“We want to have people from outside investing in the county. We don’t want what happened in Uganda where former President Amin Dada chased away Indians and the economy collapsed,” Mr Kachapin said.

The British government too issued a travel advisory to its citizens visiting the country, warning them against traveling to some parts of Laikipia due to criminal incursions and the ongoing security operations to wipe out bandits from the region.