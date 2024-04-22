Floods of death: Landslide devastates West Pokot village

Chepurai Ng'oletiang was busy preparing lunch in her house in Kaptaram village, Kapro location, Central Pokot sub-county, West Pokot County, at midday on Saturday when she heard terrifying screams from outside.

She rushed out and saw rocks falling and crumbling at Kokotendwo hills, a couple kilometres away. As she got closer, she saw people struggling to get out of the rubble. The 45-year-old mother of five was badly shaken by the incident and her blood pressure shot up.

Ms Chepurai, who is recovering at Kapenguria County Referral Hospital with four other injured people, says the situation is terrible. One survivor is in a coma. Four people were seriously injured in the tragedy, which was triggered by heavy rains in the area. Three goats were also swept away.

Kokotendwo sub-location assistant chief Samuel Samut said the victims were on the hill collecting water and firewood. They sustained injuries to their heads, legs and hands.

The survivors were treated at the Kokotendwo dispensary and later transferred to Kapenguria County Referral Hospital for further medical attention.

"This is the first time the landslides have happened in this village. It did not rain that day. It had rained the day before," said the administrator, noting that more than 200 villagers were at risk.

Wilson Lonyang'ole, director of the county meteorological services, noted that the season is accompanied by increased soil erosion and gully formation, destroying homes and infrastructure such as roads and power lines.

A spot check showed that residents living in landslide and flood-prone areas in the county had begun moving to safer ground, fearing for their lives.

Chief Samut has asked locals living under hills to move to safer places.

"Some are camping at Kokotendwo Primary School while others are staying with relatives," he said.

Kenya Red Cross coordinator for West Pokot County, Scholastica Kapello, who visited the scene on Saturday, underlined the gravity of the situation.

She said the catastrophic landslide was driven by an incessant downpour that has saturated the region.

"One of the women remains in a coma at Kapenguria Referral Hospital after being hit by heavy rocks," she revealed.

The aftermath of the landslide has been devastating, with reports of further human and livestock casualties.

"We are actively assessing the situation to determine the full extent of the impact. Reports indicate that a significant number of goats and cows have been trapped," said Ms Kapello.

Giving details of the injuries sustained, Ms Kapello revealed the harrowing experiences of the victims.

"One woman suffered a serious injury, a fractured hand, while another man suffered severe head trauma from a falling rock," she said.

She said the area was dangerous and the affected families needed help.

"We urge the local population to move to safer areas as there is a high risk of further landslides," she said.

Weiwei ward representative David Moiben, who went to assess the situation, said it was a high and cold area in the Cherangany Hills of the region.

"Many residents and victims are now staying in fear as there is a possibility of mudslides, landslides and flash floods in the area," he said.

In 2019, landslides in the three villages of Muino, Nyarkulian and Parua killed more than 20 people, caused massive destruction and displaced thousands.

Another deadly tragedy occurred in 2020 when more than 50 people lost their lives, property was destroyed and more than 1,500 people were displaced in the Chesegon area after flash floods and landslides occurred in the area.

Last year, one woman was killed by flash floods in Muino area, Pokot Central Sub County; Chemutlokotyo Secondary School buildings were destroyed and parts of Ortum market was washed away by floods.

Most of the areas prone to mudslides and landslides in the county are Tapach, Sondany, Nyarkulian, Parua, Muino, Cheptongo, Ortum, Kelerwa, Kalee, Solion, upper Batei ward, entire Tapach ward, upper Weiwei, upper Lomut, Cheptulel area, Lelan ward, upper Chepareria areas such as Propoi, Reper, Kosilol, Mtello hills and Siyoi where lightning strikes are also common.

Other areas prone to mudslides are Sakata, Chesegon, Chesta, Solion, Kokotendwo, Karapoy and Kokososion Sondany, Tapach, Batei and Seker areas on the slopes of Pokot hills are prone to mudslides following heavy rains in the area.

West Pokot County Disaster Management Chief Officer David Chepelion said measures had been taken to save locals by planting trees in landslide-prone areas and urged residents to plant more trees to help hold soil and rocks.