Central Regional Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga
File | Nation Media Group

Counties

Prime

Resurrection of gangs: War on political mafias in Mt Kenya

logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

The rising political temperatures, high unemployment rate, biting poverty and pandemic blues have led to the re-emergence of criminal gangs in Mt Kenya.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Dredging of Kisumu port to transform business

  2. Bungoma County government employees eyeing political seats

  3. Burial turns chaotic as MCAs from rival camps clash  

    Wycliffe Wangamati

  4. Mother, children die in Subukia house fire

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.