Wajir to start teachers college, pay fees for trainees

The Wajir government plans to establish a teachers’ training college to address an acute shortage of tutors in the county, Deputy Governor Ahmed Muhumed Abdi said on Tuesday.

He said the county government will pay school fees for trainees.

A recent recruitment drive in Wajir drew a low turnout, with the Teachers Service Commission lamenting the low interest in teaching in the area.

Wajir, Garissa and Mandera counties suffered a huge exodus of non-local teachers in recent years due to insecurity and frequent terror attacks.

During campaigns for the August 9 elections, top presidential candidates proposed various ways of addressing the teacher deficit in Northern Kenya, including lowering college entry grades for locals.

Mr Abdi spoke during the first anniversary of the founding of the Wajir One Youth Association (WOYA).

In his manifesto, President-elect William Ruto promised young people and women jobs, saying he will expand the private sector and initiate infrastructure projects.

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi also promised to revive the revolving fund for women-owned businesses.

County assembly

Addressing the youth and others at the meeting, Mr Abdi said: “The bulk of our staff in this county are youth. Most of the nominations in the county assembly will go to the youth”.

He said his administration will allocate funds to the youth and people with disabilities.

"We will issue bursaries in good amounts. We will be paying school fees for those who are interested in going to school to learn," Mr Abdi said.

He added: "We will have the disability fund operationalized."

Urging the youth to go to college and acquire skills, he urged them to think of alternative livelihoods.

“We will invest heavily in our technical and vocational education training institutions. We want the youth to readily go and get the necessary skills,” he said

Mr Abdi also encouraged the youth to make use of the funds that the county government offers.

He told those interested in marriage that the county government will introduce the Marriage Support Fund to support those who are willing but unable to afford the expenses.

On sports, he said the county will engage the youth in competitive games and sports from the sub-county to national and international levels.