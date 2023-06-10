Wajir starts works on accident and emergency unit

The Wajir County government has embarked on a life-changing project in the health sector.

The devolved unit will have an ultramodern Accident and Emergency Centre in the next one year.

Speaking during the ground-breaking ceremony, Governor Ahmed Abdullahi described the project as a game-changer in the health sector.

“I am delighted to preside over this occasion today here at Wajir County Teaching and Referral Hospital where we are witnessing the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a new Accident and Emergency Unit,” he said.

Mr Abdullahi said his administration is committed to the achievement of 100 per cent Universal Healthcare Coverage.

“Through the Department of Health, investments will be injected into our healthcare systems towards more affordable and available health service delivery across the county,” he said.

“As you are aware, the county government is expanding the public health infrastructure in order to improve access to quality healthcare for the people of Wajir. We have already undertaken measures to improve health service by improving access and utilisation, building more facilities and operationalising new facilities,” the governor added.

Last week, Wajir received a consignment of drugs worth Sh94 million from the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency.

Mr Abdullahi said plans are underway to procure more non-medical equipment for hospitals in the county.

He said the development of health infrastructure will be achieved in phases.

The Accident and Emergency Unit, a three-storey building, is a state-of-the-art infrastructure, according to the county boss.

The ground floor will have an outpatient department, consulting rooms, an electrocardiogram (ECG) room, a pharmacy and a mini-laboratory.

When completed, the facility will accommodate at least 48 patients on the first floor with four private rooms.

The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with a capacity of 12 beds and the HDU with a similar bed capacity will be located on the second floor.

The third floor will be dedicated to mother and child services, the governor said.

"The rooftop will have a water purification plant that will produce 2000 litres per hour. We have no space to waste," said Mr Abdullahi.

The governor promised to push for a level five status for Wajir County Referral Hospital once the construction is completed.

While highlighting achievements in the health sector, Governor Abdullahi said the county has at least eighteen consultants of different specialities.

He said Wajir has managed to build a new satellite blood bank and equipped the eye and dental departments.

"We have fenced Wajir County Referral Hospital to ensure security of government property, staff and patients and have also introduced 24-hour service delivery at the hospital," he said.

The introduction of specialised theatre services made Wajir County the first county to perform laparoscopic surgeries in the ASAL region and the tenth county to perform the said operation.

"Other major surgeries such as total hip replacement, intravaginal hysterectomy and thoracotomy have been performed at Wajir County Referral Hospital," said the county boss.

He revealed that as a result of improved services, the number of inpatients at the facility has increased from 60 patients per night (daily bed return) to 100 patients per night.

"The Ministry of Health, through an executive directive, has operationalised and maintained 20 ambulances. The ambulances are stationed in the sub-counties to reduce the turnaround time for referring patients," he added.

The sub-county health facilities in Wajir have been provided with modern operating theatres and other equipment.