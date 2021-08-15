Two-year-old girl nursing injuries after hyena attack

Residents of Kiterere village, Migori County are living in fear of hyenas and wild dogs which come out at night to dig up shallow graves at the nearby Lichota public cemetery

By  Farhiya Hussein

Nation Media Group

A two-year-old girl is nursing injuries at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in Nairobi after she was attacked by a hyena in Wajir County.

