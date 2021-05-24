Packed schedule for Muktar as he begins reign as Wajir Governor

By  Manase Otsialo

New Wajir Governor Ahmed Ali Muktar who was sworn in last Tuesday has hit the ground running as he seeks to stamp his authority.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Nyanza counties on high alert amid spike in Covid cases

  2. Packed schedule for Muktar as he begins reign as Wajir Governor

  3. Man turns used face masks, plastics into building blocks

  4. ​Lake Victoria backflow, floods devastate residents

  5. Ex-MP loses bid to stop land papers forgery case

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.