Police on the spot as Rurii ‘Men in Black’ released without charge

By  Steve Njuguna

Nation Media Group

The heavily built, ‘Men in Black’ who stirred up chaos at the Rurii Ward by-election were released only a few minutes after arrest by anti-riot police, the Nation has established.

