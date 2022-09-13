Isiolo and Garissa governors plans to end conflicts

Garissa Governor Nathif Jama Adam held talks with his Isiolo counterpart Abdi Guyo to help end persistent conflict between pastoralist communities living along the two counties border.

The move comes a week after Isiolo and Lagdera herders fought over pasture and water for their animals.

Mr Jama also called for the return of 900 animals stolen in Bilgis as talks to find a lasting solution to persistent banditry attacks and livestock thefts.

The two governors vowed to work for peaceful coexistence among locals and sharing of resources during drought.

Mr Guyo assured his Garissa counterpart he will personally spearhead efforts to return stolen animals to their owners.

The county bosses vowed to educate locals on need to shun cattle rustling and trade among each other.

Elsewhere, Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi hosted a team from Mercy Corps Kenya led by Nelson Owange, Abdifatah Dakane, Saadia Ahmed and Noor Abdullahi.

They discussed about sustainable management of rangeland resources in the county through proper land use, planning and managing the rangelands.

The governor thanked Mercy Corps for the initiative.

Mercy Corps implements’ diverse programs through giving grants to business and support to groups.

“My administration is committed to increasing economic opportunities for the people of Wajir County. We are also determined to fixing the County governance structure so as to create an enabling environment for effective service delivery to attract investors and partners,” he said.