Boost for former CS in Wajir governor’s race

Former Cabinet minister Mohamed Elmi’s bid for the Wajir governor’s seat got a major boost when he was endorsed by the Eldas ODM parliamentary candidate.

Mr Elmi is vying for the seat as an independent.

Eldas ODM candidate Ahmed Boray said he chose to join hands with Mr Elmi “to bring the much needed change in Wajir County”.

“Our team Change in Eldas is synonymous with team Tusbax and Towba by Mr Elmi and we want to bring change in the county and in Eldas constituency,” he said.

Mr Boray is seeking to unseat MP Adan Keynan in the Eldas contest.

Before deputy Sultan Muhumed Mohamud Maalim, Mr Elmi and Mr Boray pledged to work as a team for a win in the elections. Boray enjoys support from Jibrail Community in Eldas.

Acknowledging the endorsement, Mr Elmi pledged to cultivate good relations with all clans in the vast border county.

“Our people are not interested in daily politics but they need water, good health services, peace, roads and electricity. I will foster peaceful coexistence with all clans in Wajir if elected the next governor,” he said.

He challenged politicians in Wajir to preach peace and tone down their political rhetoric.

“There will be life after elections and any politician soiling the good relationship between clans is not a good leader,” said Mr Elmi, a former minister for Northern Kenya development and arid and semi-arid areas.

“The only asset we have is the people and we cannot be leaders without the people. We need to be responsible and sell our agenda in a sober manner.”

Mr Elmi, who hails from the vote-rich Fai community that resides in Tarbaj and Wajir East constituency, is facing three other candidates from his own clan.

"Although four aspirants are on the ballot from the Fai community, Mohamed Elmi is the only political heavyweight. We the people of Eldas don't want to miss out in the next county government and that is why we are joining hands with our brother,” said Mr Abdishakur Adhan, a former Dela MCA.

In the Eldas constituency contest, the battle is between Mr Boray and Mr Keynan of Jubilee.

Mr Elmi urged residents to elect leaders based on their ideals and not on clans.

“Let's bring in brotherhood, a situation where an Ogaden is a brother to Ajuran and Degodia. We need to build Wajir but not demolish it due to clan-based issues,” he said.

He said he has always served Wajir as one entity, adding that it is evident that when he was minister, all residents of Wajir enjoyed his services.

He accused the first two governors of Wajir of creating divisions in the local community based on their clans.

“We have all lived together peacefully but politics by selfish individuals divided us. I want to correct the wrongs in Wajir and that is why I am in the race,” he said.

He said previous leaders in Wajir’s top office had misused devolution funds.

“Our past leaders have treated the county government as their personal briefcase and if we continue going down this road, then we risk losing our identity as Somalis. Our society at the moment has degraded to the lowest level,” he said.

Mr Elmi has indicated he is backing Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga for the presidency.