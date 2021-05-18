Ahmed Ali Muktar becomes third governor of Wajir County

Mr Ahmed Ali Muktar was on Tuesday sworn in as the third governor of Wajir County after the Senate gazetted the impeachment of former county boss Mohamed Abdi Mohamud.

The swearing in ceremony took place at the Wajir County headquarters.

In his first speech after taking oath of office, Mr Muktar said he will prioritise water, health and education sectors in his administration.

“My pledge of service is premised on objectivity and professionalism. I appeal for your support,” he said.

The new governor also pledged to uphold the unity of Wajir people and help resolve the health crisis in the county. Healthcare workers have been on strike for the last one week.

“I will meet the health workers today with a view of addressing their issues. I will desist from nepotism and skewed allocation of resources which erodes people’s confidence,” he said.

On Monday, 25 senators voted for the governor’s ouster after he was found guilty of gross violation of the Constitution.

Two opposed the motion and four abstained.

Wajir deputy governor Ahmed Ali Muktar Photo credit: File

Nyamira Senator Okongo Omogeni, who chaired the special committee that investigated the governor, abstained from the vote.

Others who skipped the vote were senators Ochilo Ayacko, James Orengo and Mutula Kilonzo. Senators Samson Cherargey and Kipchumba Murkomen voted to save the governor.

“The net effect of the vote is that Mr Muhamud has been impeached and he ceases to hold office,” Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka ruled after the vote.

A special committee of the Senate, which investigated charges levelled against the governor by members of the county assembly, had found him culpable and recommended his ouster for gross violation of the constitution.

The MCAs had levelled two charges against the governor supported by a total of 17 allegations.

The first charge was gross violation of the Constitution and others laws, which was supported by 15 allegations, while the other on abuse of office was backed by two allegations. In its verdict, the committee acquitted the governor on 15 allegations, most of which touched on procurement and financial impropriety.

The MCAs succeeded in substantiating two allegations, one of which, according to the committee, did not meet the legal threshold.

However, the committee found the governor to have failed to offer the people of his county the highest possible healthcare.

According to the MCAs, despite allocating Sh2.4 billion to the department of medical services, public health and sanitation in the 2018/19, 2019/20 and 2020/21 financial years, health facilities were in a deplorable state.

The Senate was told a county employee had died at the Wajir County Referral Hospital for lack of oxygen and that a family of a patient had been forced to buy fuel and tyres for an ambulance.

However, the governor pleaded for mercy, saying he has done a great deal to improve the state of healthcare in the county.

He told the lawmakers that he had repaired all the ambulances that had broken down before he took over and that 16 ambulances are operational.

He argued that the problem has been exacerbated by the fact that the county is not on the national grid and relies on diesel powered generators to provide electricity.