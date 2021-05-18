Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Ahmed Ali Muktar becomes third governor of Wajir County

By  Manase Otsialo

Mr Ahmed Ali Muktar was on Tuesday sworn in as the third governor of Wajir County after the Senate gazetted the impeachment of former county boss Mohamed Abdi Mohamud.

