Violence rocks parts of Kakamega on Election Day eve

Gunshots were fired and several people injured as rival candidates for the Bumula Constituency and their supporters clashed hours before the polls opened.

Among the injured is a driver with the Bumula Constituency Development Fund office and a school teacher.

The rivals, incumbent MP Mwambu Mabonga and DAP-K candidate Jack Wamboka also engaged in blame games as police confirmed the incident and said investigations were going on. The incident took place in Kibachenje area within the constituency at around 3am.

The DAP-K candidate accused the incumbent MP of an attempted assassination while Mr Mabonga’s camp says he was defending himself after his opponent attacked him as he was meeting his agents before the polling opened.

Bungoma county Police Commander Joseph Ondoro said that they were yet to make arrests over the incident but added that they had received some information that could lead to arrests.

"We are investigating an incident where there was shooting after residents engaged in a fracas after Azimio and Kenya Kwanza supporters engaged in a fierce exchange that left several people injured last night," Bungoma DCI boss Joseph Ondoro told Daily Nation.

There had been reports of at least four arrests but Mr Ondoro blamed the spread of such information on some politicians who were spreading unfounded claims.

“We have not made any arrests but we are interrogating people that we suspect participated in the fracas,” he said.

Reports suggest that several shots were fired. Four vehicles that were hit with bullets collided as the drivers attempted to escape from the scene.

In Vihiga County, two politicians protested at their vehicles being smashed by unknown people as the country went to the polls to elect new leaders.

Allegations of voter bribery were also raised in various polling stations with sections of politicians pointing an accusing finger to their competitors.

Mr Ernest Ogesi, who is fighting to retain the Vihiga parliamentary seat on an ANC ticket, said three of his vehicles were attacked and windows smashed.

At the same time, Vihiga County Woman Representative candidate Ms Violet Bagada complained that one of the vehicles in her convoy has its windows smashed.

Ms Bagada said she had reported the attempt on her to the police.

While no major incidences were reported in the county, it is the claims on attack and voter bribery that appeared to muddy the otherwise calm election that saw massive turnout in most polling stations in Vihiga County.

Speaking at Inyanza polling station after casting his vote, Mr Ogesi said: "This is very unfortunate because we ended campaigns well and it is sad that such is happening. This is destruction of my property."

"I however see security personnel are on high alert and voting is going on without interruption. I am calling for calm and an end to these attacks so that we can continue peacefully," added Mr Ogesi.

The leaders pointed out that incidents of voter bribery were rampant in Vihiga Constituency. The leaders singled out Vihiga primary, Vigina primary, Ikumba primary and Mahanga as the polling stations where such incidences occurred.

Meanwhile there was scuffle at Mukumu Girls Primary School polling station in Shinyalu Constituency after supporters of ANC candidate Fredrick Ikana Lusuli accused the current MP Justus Kizito of voter bribery.

Sub-county police boss Robert Makau however said the allegations of voter bribery were false.

“Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations visited the place but found nothing worth investigating and they left. So there was nothing really,” said Mr Makau.