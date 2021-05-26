Steer clear of planned ouster bid, ANC warns ward reps

The Amani National Congress party has directed its ward reps in Vihiga County not to take part in the planned impeachment of four county executive committee members, saying, the move will taint their integrity.

This is the closest Mr Musalia Mudavadi’s party has come to interfering in Vihiga’s internal politics. The party has told its 15 MCAs, who are the majority, that the planned impeachment is a creation of Governor Wilber Ottichilo’s administration and not the assembly.

ANC national chairman Kelvin Lunani warned in a letter to Majority Leader Henry Asava that it will take stern disciplinary action against any of its MCAs who will take part in the impeachment of CECs Pamela Kimwele (Public Service), Amos Kutwa (Health), Paul Mbuni (Lands) and Kenneth Keseko (Trade) Wednesday.

The four CECs are facing impeachment on charges of abuse of office and gross misconduct.