Saving rivers: Vihiga to outlaw planting of eucalyptus trees

The Vihiga County government wants to outlaw the planting of eucalyptus trees on river banks in a bid to protect water bodies from drying up.

Governor Wilber Ottichilo said the law being drafted by the Water and Environment department will allow residents to cultivate the trees 300 metres from river banks.

This, he said, is because the trees absorb too much water, affecting water levels in rivers.

When enacted, the law will only allow locals with farms bordering rivers to till the land up to 30 metres from river banks so as to address the issue of silting and impurities in river water.

Dr Ottichilo noted that the law will allow farmers to plant fruit trees such as mangoes and avocados within 30 metres of rivers so that they can utilise those sections of their farms too.

He noted that the proposed law will be sent to the county assembly for debate.

"We encourage planting bamboo because it protects our water sources and purifies the water. We are coming up with a law that will make it unlawful to plant eucalyptus close to the river because they absorb too much water," Dr Ottichilo said.

And added: "Water levels in our rivers have really reduced. As your government, we want this law in place because as much as eucalyptus trees are good, they are not useful when planted near rivers or water catchment areas."

The governor explained that this will boost water conservation and protect rivers.

He told landowners that they also stand to gain by planting fruit trees within 30 metres of the river as the fruits can be harvested for sale.