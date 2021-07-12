Oxygen crisis hits Vihiga after plant breaks down

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

  • The breakdown that has hampered oxygen generation and supply occurred amid rising numbers of Covid-19 patients who require emergency care.

An oxygen crisis has hit Vihiga County after a Sh30 million plant launched slightly over a month ago broke down, in what officials blamed on power supply challenges at the county referral hospital in Mbale town.

