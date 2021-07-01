Kakamega General Hospital
File | Nation Media Group

Kakamega

Prime

Hope as Kakamega’s new oxygen plant arrives in Mombasa

New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

Covid-19 patients in the Lake region can now breathe a sigh of relief after the County Government of Kakamega on Wednesday imported a new 1000-litres-a-minute oxygen plant from France.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME With cotton revival pledge a mirage for Homa Bay farmers

  2. Revealed: What news consumers want

  3. Police officers shoot, injure each other outside city pub

  4. Changamwe MP Mwinyi laments police 'harassment'

  5. 2 Israeli nationals charged with human trafficking, child prostitution

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.