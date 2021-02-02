Ottichilo reaffirms allegiance to Orange party

Vihiga Governor Wilbur Ottichilo on Tuesday reaffirmed his allegiance to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), days after party top officials met his deputy Patrick Saisi.

Dr Ottichilo was not privy to the meeting between Dr Saisi and ODM National Elections Board head Catherine Mumma in Mbale last week.He emerged yesterday to say that he is an ODM life member number 93.There have been murmurs of the party sidelining Dr Ottichilo and that it could be shopping for his replacement in the elections next year.

Talking too much

Dr Ottichilo said he has been a member of the party for 15 years, publicly assuring the ODM leaders and members of his commitment. “I am the longest serving member of ODM in Vihiga County. I have heard some saying my support for the party is uncertain,” he said in Mbale. “I am a life member. I may not be talking too much but everyone listens when I do.”

Dr Ottichilo said the party is still vibrant in Vihiga and that its structures are fully functional. “There should be no doubt about my stand,” said Dr Ottichilo, who plans to defend his seat.

During the meeting with Dr Saisi, Ms Mumma said membership recruitment would begin soon, adding that the party register would also be updated.

Vihiga is perceived to be leaning towards the Musalia Mudavadi-led Amani National Congress.

After the meeting, Dr Saisi said the recruitment would show that the party is still strong in Vihiga.